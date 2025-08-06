US believes ceasefire should be announced at certain stage of Ukraine talks — top diplomat

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. The US administration believes that at a certain stage in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, a ceasefire must be declared, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Business.

"At some point, a ceasefire has to be a part of this process, because it is hard to negotiate the details of a final peace agreement while you're shooting at each other," the top diplomat said.

According to him, all sides have a lot of work ahead of them to understand how to end the conflict.