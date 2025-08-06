Trump tells Merz meeting between Putin, Witkoff more productive than expected — Bild

BERLIN, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to inform him about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff in Moscow, Bild newspaper reported citing sources.

"According to Bild, Trump informed Merz by phone that the conversation between Witkoff and Putin was more productive than expected," the newspaper noted.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said Witkoff had been received by Putin and that the two had a fruitful conversation. According to him, Russia has sent some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and received signals back from Trump.

On July 14, the US leader installed a 50-day deadline for Russia to strike a peace deal on Ukraine or face 100% trade duties on it and its trading partners.

On July 29, Trump slashed the deadline to ten days, noting that he did not know whether such a step would affect Russia's position.