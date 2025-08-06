Trump expects to meet with Putin next week — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hopes to hold a face-to-face meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, followed shortly thereafter by a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Trump revealed his plans during a telephone conversation with European leaders on Wednesday.

In addition to the US leader, US Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio, the leaders of the UK, Germany, the NATO Secretary General, and Zelensky participated in the conversation. It is assumed that European representatives will not attend the meetings.

Earlier, Trump said that the talks between his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin were very productive, with significant progress made. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin received Witkoff on the morning of August 6. According to Ushakov, they had a useful and constructive conversation, during which the Russian side conveyed certain signals regarding the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from Trump.