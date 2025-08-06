Forty trucks with humanitarian aid arrive in southern Syria

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. Two convoys carrying humanitarian aid entered the Suwayda governorate in southern Syria, the SANA news agency reported, adding that this is the sixth humanitarian convoy sent to southern regions in recent days.

According to the news agency, 40 trucks will deliver 200 tons of flour, seven tons of dates, food baskets for 8,700 families, baby food, and drinking water tanks to populations affected by armed clashes. Insulin, medicine, and medical supplies will be delivered to local hospitals.

The convoy is accompanied by employees of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as representatives of charitable organizations from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the conflict that broke out between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense forces forced more than 190,000 people to flee their homes. The consequences of the fighting and the forced displacement of the population have increased the burden on the healthcare system in the country’s southern provinces, the OCHA noted.

On July 19, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a ceasefire throughout the Suwayda governorate in accordance with a peace plan developed with the help of international mediators.