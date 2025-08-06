Zelensky says talks over Witkoff's Moscow visit with Trump, EU leaders

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. European leaders have discussed with Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump the trip of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia, Zelensky said.

"I had a conversation with President Trump," he wrote on Telegram. "This conversation took place after the visit of President Trump's representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow. European leaders also took part in the conversation, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed the goings-on in Moscow."

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the morning and the two had a useful and constructive conversation.