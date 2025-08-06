US may slap secondary sanctions on Russia's partners on August 8 — reporter

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The US administration is expected to impose secondary sanctions on Russia's partners on Friday, by Barak Ravid, a journalist with the American Internet portal Axios quoted a White House representative as saying.

"The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," he said on X.

US President Donald Trump initially gave Russia 50 days to sign a peace agreement with Ukraine, after which he threatened to impose 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trading partners.

On July 29, Trump said he was disappointed with Russia and the settlement progress and slashed the deadline to ten days.

A senior US diplomat, John Kelly, told the United Nations Security Council that Trump had made it clear that he wants a deal to end the war by August 8.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had read the statement by the American leader and taken note of it.