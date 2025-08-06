MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The leadership of the Kiev regime, without giving any reason, has taken 1,000 names off the exchange list prepared by Russia, RT reported, publishing data of the Ukrainian troops.

The information is posted on the website 1000ua.ru. It includes the full names of the soldiers, their age and the units in which they served.

RT also showed interviews with some of the Ukrainian soldiers. One of them said that he had come to terms with the fact that "his country does not need him." "Whatever happens, happens," he said.

Another said that during the encirclement in Mariupol, the Ukrainian soldiers had the opportunity to leave through a "green corridor" meant for evacuation, but for some reason the command did not inform their subordinates about this.

On July 23, the head of the Russian delegation of negotiators Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to exchange at least 1,200 prisoners.