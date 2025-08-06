Balkans turns into 'powder keg' again — Orban's office

BUDAPEST, August 6. /TASS/. Attempts to remove Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) President Milorad Dodik from power will turn the Balkans into a "powder keg" anew, said head of Hungary’s Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas, commenting on the decision of BiH’s Central Election Commission to terminate the powers of the Bosnian Serb leader.

Earlier, a court in Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and barred him from any political activity for six years for ignoring the decisions of the high representative of the international community Christian Schmidt. Having deprived the president of his mandate, the CEC decided to hold early elections in Republika Srpska. Dodik said that he did not intend to obey this decision and would appeal it.

"We see that the Balkans, and not for the first time in history, are turning into a powder keg. The sentence to the president of Republika Srpska is clearly a destabilizing factor, and we consider the current situation absurd. Stability in the Balkans will be promoted not by Western intervention, but by its withdrawal from there. The government considers the president's conviction an unprecedented step. The European Union should be interested in stability in the Balkans," said Gulyas, who is a minister in the Hungarian government.

He said that on August 5 Dodik visited Budapest, where he received full support from Prime Minister Viktor Orban. After meeting with the President of Republika Srpska, the head of government said that Hungary would not recognize the BiH ruling on Dodik.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, in fact, is governed through a high representative of the international community, who is appointed by the steering committee of the Council for the Implementation of the BiH Peace Agreement after approval of the candidacy by the UN Security Council. In 2021, the ambassadors of the steering committee countries appointed Schmidt as the new high Representative in BiH without approval from the UN Security Council. The Republika Srpska leadership, as well as Russia and China, do not recognize Schmidt's legitimacy.