US additional tariffs unfair, India to take actions to protect its interests — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. India considers the US’ step to impose tariffs on Indian goods in connection with New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products unfair and regrettable, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," he said in a statement.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," Jaiswal noted, adding that "these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." "India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the official stated.

The Washington administration has imposed additional tariffs in the amount of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil. In addition to the US's decision taken earlier to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods, the rate for the South Asian republic will now be 50%.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that India always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia, being the largest buyer of Russian energy resources along with China. The Indian Foreign Ministry slammed US and EU attacks on Russian oil imports as unjustified as Western countries used to encourage such trade and continued to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves.