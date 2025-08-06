US administration to hold discussions, make statement after Witkoff's trip — Rubio

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The Washington administration will hold discussions and make a statement today following US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Russia, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said ahead of his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric.

Journalists asked the top US diplomat whether Washington still plans to impose sanctions against Russia this week after Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rubio confirmed that Witkoff was en route back to the US. He also pointed out that the Washington administration would meet to discuss the results of the envoy’s visit.

"We’ll have more to say about that later on today. Maybe positive, maybe not," Rubio emphasized.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin received Witkoff on the morning of August 6. He noted that a useful and constructive conversation took place.