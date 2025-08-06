Belarus to host series of CSTO exercises in early September

MINSK, August 6. /TASS/. A series of exercises by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Belarus early next month, the Belarusian Defense Ministry has said.

"A series of CSTO exercises will be held in Belarus in early September: with the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) Interaction-2025, with reconnaissance forces and means Search-2025, and with the forces and means of logistics of the CRRF Echelon-2025," the news release reads.

According to the ministry, the first military contingent arrived in Belarus on Wednesday to prepare for and participate in the drills.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the first train with Russian military personnel and equipment had arrived to prepare for and participate in the Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercises, which will take place in September.