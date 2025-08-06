Plane believed to be carrying Witkoff leaves Russian airspace — air traffic controllers

RIGA, August 6. /TASS/. An aircraft believed to be carrying US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, which had previously departed from Moscow, has left Russian airspace, the Riga Flight Information air traffic control service, which is responsible for air traffic over Latvia, told TASS.

"The plane entered our airspace near the village of Orekhovka," the source said. Earlier, it was reported that the Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, which Trump's envoy had used to fly to Moscow in the morning, took off from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received Witkoff that morning. "A very useful and constructive conversation took place," the aide noted.