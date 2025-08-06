MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The US leadership continues to seek justification for the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, driven by a lingering fear of future retribution, political scientist Andrey Manoilo, a member of the research council under the Security Council of Russia, has told TASS.

"The bombing resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians - innocent men, women, and children - sacrificed by American authorities in an act of intimidation," Manoilo stated. "This is, without doubt, a crime from which the American nation cannot fully absolve itself. Their ongoing attempts to reinterpret or downplay what happened only reinforce the fact that the descendants of those who made the decision to use nuclear weapons still harbor fears of retribution," he explained. Manoilo emphasized that this fear persists despite the fact that the individuals who directly ordered the bombings are no longer alive.

Furthermore, the political scientist pointed to another motive behind the United States’ positive portrayal of the atomic bombings. He suggested that the US aims to position Japan as a strategic military base for potential future conflicts with Russia, which influences the dissemination of humanitarian narratives about the bombings.

"Once again, the Americans seem willing to sacrifice the Japanese - just as they did during World War II - when they dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, disregarding the devastating human suffering inflicted upon civilians of all ages, from infants to the elderly," Manoilo concluded.