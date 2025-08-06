King of Malaysia thanks Putin for inviting him to visit Russia

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Malaysia's Supreme Ruler Ibrahim has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for inviting him to Russia.

"I want to thank you for the reception. It is a great honor for me to meet with you in Moscow. I've always dreamed of meeting you. I would like to sincerely thank you for the invitation," he told the Russian leader in the Kremlin.

Ibrahim admired Putin's leadership qualities, noting that he had led the country "through trying, difficult times. At the same time, you proved yourself to be a strong government figure at a time when vision and resilience were needed," he stressed.

This is the first trip by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1967.

Malaysia is a federally elected monarchy. The supreme ruler, the king, is elected for five years by the governments of the nine member states of the federation. Since 2024, this post has been held by Sultan of Johor State Ibrahim Ibni Iskandar.