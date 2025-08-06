Karol Nawrocki sworn in as Poland’s new president

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Karol Nawrocki who won the presidential election was sworn in as the head of state in front of Poland’s parliament on August 6.

The inauguration ceremony was traditionally attended by deputies and senators, government officials, representatives from the clergy and armed forces, and diplomats from various countries.

Nawrocki, a candidate from Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) opposition party, has become the country’s president after defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the ruling Civic Coalition, after the May 18 and June 1 presidential election rounds. He garnered 50.89% in the runoff vote.

A presidential election in Poland is held once every five years. The same person may hold the highest office for no more than two terms.