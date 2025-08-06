West makes empty promises to shirk responsibility for Gaza catastrophe — NYT

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Recent statements by British, Canadian and French leaders about their plans to officially recognize a Palestinian state are meant to distract the global community from Western support for Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, according to an opinion column in The New York Times (NYT).

According to it, "the language of reform and even of resolution rings increasingly hollow today. The declaration promises 'irreversible steps' toward statehood, but for those who are starving today, the only irreversible step is death. Until statehood recognition brings action — arms embargoes, sanctions, enforcement of international law — it will remain a largely empty promise that serves primarily to distract from Western complicity in Gaza’s destruction."

It is noted that the Western leaders had set demanding preliminary terms for Palestine to be recognized while Israel appears to be excluded from any such demands: "Palestinians are expected to reject violence, commit to a demilitarized state, maintain a security system beneficial to 'all parties,' hold elections and develop 'good governance, transparency, financial sustainability' alongside 'service provision, business climate and development.' Israel, by contrast, is called upon to obey basic international rules, publicly embrace the two-state solution and withdraw its troops from Gaza."

On July 24, President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly session in September.

On July 29, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement saying the country may also recognize a Palestinian state before the UN General Assembly meeting, if Israel continues its military operation in the Gaza Strip and does not stop obstructing the delivery of humanitarian supplies there.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of 11 other European countries, as well as Australia, Canada and New Zealand, expressed similar intentions. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced similar plans.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.

Humanitarian assistance from international humanitarian organizations and UN structures has not been reaching the Gaza Strip since March 2, when Israel closed all official entry points. Since May, Israel has been enforcing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents, which transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, are to operate solely through the GHF.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the total number of victims of the Gaza conflict has climbed to 60,430 since October 2023 with more than 148,000 people injured.