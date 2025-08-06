South Korean army dismantles propaganda loudspeakers on border with North Korea

SEOUL, August 6. /TASS/. The South Korean army has finished dismantling permanent loudspeakers used for propaganda broadcasts on the border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reports, citing military sources.

According to them, all 20 devices were removed by noon on August 5. The army began the work on August 4, with the Defense Ministry saying that the measure was aimed at reducing tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. However, South Korea did not observe any activities that could indicate North Korea’s removal of similar equipment.

South Korea also has mobile repeater stations.

On June 11, new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered an end to propaganda broadcasts on the border. The broadcasts included news programs, criticism of North Korea’s state system, South Korean pop music, and weather forecasts. In response, North Korea stopped broadcasting noise.

On July 21, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service ended radio broadcasts aimed at North Korea, which had been ongoing for decades. Unlike his predecessor, Lee, who took office in early June, advocates dialogue with Pyongyang.