WP sources confirm meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Washington

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, The Washington Post reported citing sources in the White House.

According to their information, following the talks, the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders may announce the conclusion of a peace agreement.

Earlier, the Armenian government did not deny the report about a possible meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the United States to announce their intention to conclude a peace treaty.

On March 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that the text of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon by both parties and Yerevan was ready to discuss proposals on the place and timing of signing the document. Azerbaijan's foreign ministry spokesperson, Ayhan Hajizadeh, said that the agreement was possible if a number of conditions were met, including an end to shelling on the border and amendments to the Armenian Constitution that excluded territorial claims against Baku. Azerbaijan also insists on the official abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group, which the country considers an outdated structure.

Yerevan rejects the accusations from Baku. However, Pashinyan stated that his government intends to initiate the adoption of a new constitution, which should have a "regional character." He also expressed readiness to discuss the dissolution of the Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France, simultaneously with the conclusion of peace with Baku.