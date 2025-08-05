US will decide later whether to impose tariffs on Russia and its trading partners — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The United States will decide later whether to impose import tariffs on Russia and its trading partners, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

When asked whether the US was preparing to slap 100% tariffs on all nations buying Russian oil, the US President replied: "I never said the percentage but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that. We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time," he said.

Trump made it clear that further steps will depend on the outcome of the talks of his special envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow on August 6.

"You know they have a meeting tomorrow. We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We gonna see what happens what happens. We’ll make that determination at that time," he said.