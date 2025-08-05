Plane supposedly carrying Witkoff takes off from US — air traffic control

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A plane purportedly carrying President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has taken off from the United States, an air traffic control source told TASS.

"The plane that Witkoff is believed to be on board took off from the United States," the agency's source said.

Earlier, several TASS sources, including from America, said that the special envoy was expected to visit Russia on Wednesday, August 6.

Trump also said earlier that Witkoff could travel to Russia this week, on Wednesday or Thursday.