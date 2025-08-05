Around 23,000 tons of humanitarian aid reach Gaza in past ten days — Israeli president

TEL AVIV, August 6. /TASS/. Israel is making efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, having delivered 23,000 tons of relief aid in the past ten days, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

"Israel has considerably improved the humanitarian situation in Gaza in the past ten days. At least 23,000 tons of aid have been delivered there, with 30 tons supplied in the past 24 hours alone," he told a news conference during his visit to Latvia.

According to the Israeli president, some 120 packages of aid from various countries were airdropped to the enclave during the past day. "The water and energy supply systems have been profoundly overhauled while our hostages are starving and are held in dire conditions," he said.

He stressed that Israel’s priority remains the return of hostages from Gaza. The release of hostages, in his words, will promote normalization in the enclave. "Once the hostages are freed, conditions for a ceasefire will emerge, which will ensure the improvement of the situation in Gaza," Herzog stated.