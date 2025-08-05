Supreme Leader’s adviser Larijani appointed secretary of Iran’s top security body

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Iranian Supreme Leader's adviser Ali Larijani as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Larijani will succeed Ali Akbar Ahmadian as the SNSC head.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Larijani may soon be appointed one of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s two representatives within the SNSC. Currently, Khamenei’s interests in the council are represented by Saeed Jalali and Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who is expected to be appointed vice president at large, a post to be established especially for him.

Amid US President Donald Trump’s new threats, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council made a decision on August 3 to set up the country’s Defense Council, a special body responsible for defending the country from external threats.