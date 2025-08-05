Trump seeks to avoid conflict with Russia, must save face — expert

BUDAPEST, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not want to escalate relations with Russia over Ukraine but is under pressure and must preserve his image and take some action because his plan A did not work out, member of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Hungarian political scientist Gabor Stier, told a TASS correspondent.

Commenting on Trump’s decision to cut to 10 days the time period allocated by him to achieve an agreement with Russia on Ukraine, he noted that the American leader’s hopes for a swift settlement did not come true. "Why did Trump put forth an ultimatum? He is disappointed because his plan A did not work and he has no plan B. In order to save face and lessen the pressure he is under, he must take some steps," Stier said.

He believes that in the current situation, "certain gestures may be expected of Moscow as well." According to his assessments, "Russia will try not to worsen relations with the US." "Trump does not want to get into a fight either," but he is under pressure from his immediate circle and the Congress and must show that he is "not abandoning Ukraine," the expert believes. Additionally, Trump has to take into account the opinion of his European allies even though they are, essentially, aligned with the US.

Stier also reiterated that "Russia continues to achieve its goals on the battlefield." "Until it achieves them, it is impossible to expect any agreement. In this sense, the situation will be easier if Russia achieves its goals. But it needs time to do so. It is unlikely to happen this year. Most likely, this will happen in the spring of 2026," the political scientist predicted.

On Witkoff’s visit

Replying to a question as to what might be expected of US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow, Stier suggested that "there will be no breakthrough" but no serious deterioration in relations between the two countries must be expected either. That said, "the escalation of tensions in the information sphere will continue," the expert believes.

He also noted that it is difficult to say so far as to whether Trump’s threat with regard to the highest possible customs tariffs on Russia and its trade partners will be implemented. "It is necessary to wait for the results of Witkoff’s visit," the expert suggested.

According to TASS sources, Witkoff’s visit to Russia is expected on August 6.

On July 14, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement within 50 days. However, he later shortened the deadline to 10 days, even though the American leader was not sure as to whether it would affect Moscow’s stance.