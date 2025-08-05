Zelensky claims discussing with Trump steps on ending Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky insists that he held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing steps on ending the Ukraine conflict, anti-Russian sanctions and a potential agreement with Washington on drone production.

"The key focus, of course, being ending the war. We are grateful to the US president for all efforts toward a just and lasting peace," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Today, we coordinated our positions - Ukraine and the United States," Zelensky added. "Of course, we spoke about sanctions against Russia," he noted.

Zelensky also said that "the draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it."