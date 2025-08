NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the leaders of NATO countries do whatever he wants.

"One year ago, our country was dead. Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world, by far. And that was told to me by every leader of NATO, which do whatever I want," he told CNBC in an interview.

He has also heard praise heaped on the US by the King of Saudi Arabia, by the leaders of the UAE, by the leader of Qatar and by many other countries.