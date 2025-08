NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he is unlikely to run for president again.

"Probably not," he said in an interview with CNBC in reply to a relevant question.

Trump said on May 4 that he was not going to run for a third presidential term, even though his supporters were egging him on to do so.

Under the 22nd amendment to the US constitution, no person can be elected to the presidential office more than twice.