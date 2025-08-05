US to introduce sanctions against key importers of Russian oil — Ambassador to NATO

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/.The United States is going to apply sanctions against China, India and Brazil to achieve the halt of combat operations in Ukraine, Matt Whitaker, the US ambassador to NATO, told Bloomberg Television.

"Secondary sanctions and tariffs against those that are paying for this war — like China, India and Brazil — by buying the oil that Russia is producing, is an obvious next step to try and bring this war to an end," Whitaker said.

"This is really going to hit them where it counts, and that is in their [Russia - TASS] main revenue source, which is the sale of oil to these countries," he added.