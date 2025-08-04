Trump 'traps himself' by shortening deadline on Ukraine deal — French diplomat

PARIS, August 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has backed himself into a corner by shortening the deadline for a deal on the Ukrainian settlement from 50 days down to ten, France’s former Ambassador to Russia (2017-2019) Sylvie Bermann said.

"He has trapped himself by setting a shorter period for the settlement, giving himself no time to weigh other options," she said in an interview with the LCI television channel.

"Now, Trump has to look for a solution that will allow him to keep the face," she noted. "So, he sends Steven Witkoff to Moscow. I think the idea is to buy some time and not to implement the ultimatum."

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose near-100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. On July 29, he expressed disappointment with Russia and the slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement and announced his intention to shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for a deal to ten days.

Earlier on Monday, sources told TASS that US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Russia on August 6.