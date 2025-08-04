Professional skills, morale of Russian sailors impressive — Chinese naval officer

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The professionalism and morale displayed by Russian naval sailors participating in the Maritime Interaction - 2025 exercises have left a strong impression, according to Liu Yunchen, the deputy commander of the PLA naval detachment.

"Throughout previous Maritime Interaction exercises, I have consistently observed that your personnel exhibit exceptional professionalism and high morale," Liu remarked. "Engaging with them - through contacts and communication - has been highly instructive. We share experiences, which is invaluable for both sides."

He emphasized that the Maritime Interaction series has now reached its tenth iteration, establishing itself as a crucial platform for fostering cooperation between the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy.

"By participating in joint exercises at sea, including live-fire drills, Chinese and Russian sailors learn from each other, exchange expertise, enhance their professional skills, and strengthen their ability to coordinate effectively," Liu stated.

Highlighting the dynamic nature of the exercises, he noted that scenarios are often developed spontaneously at sea, rather than being pre-planned.

"As new challenges arise, we swiftly devise methods to address them. These exercises enable us to improve our coordination during patrols and joint operations, thereby bolstering our collective capabilities to counter security threats in the global maritime domain," he explained.

The Maritime Interaction - 2025 exercises are taking place from August 1 to 5 in the Sea of Japan, aiming to facilitate experience exchange between the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy. The exercises are purely defensive in nature and are not directed against any other country.

According to the Pacific Fleet's press service, the joint fleet included the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs, the corvette Gromky, as well as Chinese vessels - the destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi - along with support ships Igor Belousov and the submarine rescue vessel Sihu during the practical phases of the drills.