Humanitarian aid reaching Gaza meets only 14% of its needs — authorities

TUNIS, August 4. /TASS/. Only 14% of Gaza’s humanitarian needs have been met since Israel allowed the partial resumption of relief aid deliveries to the enclave, Gaza’s government said.

"Only 674 trucks have entered Gaza over the past eight days whereas about 4,800 trucks were needed to meet minimum humanitarian needs," it said, adding that the enclave needs at least 600 trucks with humanitarian aid and fuel per day.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the death toll from hunger in Gaza has climbed to 180, including 93 minors.

Humanitarian assistance from international humanitarian organizations and UN structures has not been reaching the Gaza Strip since March 2, when Israel closed all official entry points. Since May, Israel has been enforcing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents, which transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, are to operate solely through the GHF.

In March, Israel resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and US-mediated talks have failed to yield a new deal.