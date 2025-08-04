Kurds report clashes in Aleppo with Syrian forces

BEIRUT, August 4. /TASS/. The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have clashed with security forces loyal to the country’s new authorities in the Dayr Hafir area of the Aleppo Governorate, the press service said in a statement on its website.

"At exactly 3:00 a.m. local time on Monday (12:00 a.m. GMT), forces loyal to the Syrian transitional government attacked four of our positions in the village of al-Imam in the Dayr Hafir area. Our forces responded to the attack and took the necessary steps to protect our fighters and positions. Clashes began and lasted for 20 minutes," the statement said.

The SDF blamed the new Syrian authorities for the incident, calling it "a deliberate escalation that threatens regional stability."