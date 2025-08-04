MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have received a green light from European authorities to intensify their investigations into Vladimir Zelensky's circle, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned in Ukraine.

Medvedchuk pointed out that Western media are already reporting on a crackdown by NABU and SAPO investigators targeting members of the Ukrainian government. He noted that many investigators are reportedly frustrated by the government's attempts to portray them as criminals or Russian agents. "NABU Director Semyon Krivonos confirmed searches at the residence of Rostislav Shurma, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, in Germany. It appears that German law enforcement is involved in dismantling the presidential vertical of power, which strongly suggests that NABU and SAPO have been given the EU’s 'license to proceed' against anyone connected to Zelensky," he wrote in an opinion article on Smotrim.ru.

Additionally, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Alexey Kuznetsov and former Lugansk regional administration head Sergey Gaidai have been detained on charges of bribery.

Medvedchuk emphasized that Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies must dismantle the remaining structures of the Ukrainian administrative vertical and dominate what remains of it. "By signing the law that restores NABU and SAPO to their previous status and powers, Zelensky effectively admits in writing that he does not control any processes within the country," he concluded.

Dispute over NABU and SAPO

A little over a week passed between the termination of NABU and SAPO's powers - initiated by Zelensky - and their subsequent reinstatement. On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law amending the Criminal Procedure Code, making NABU and SAPO dependent on decisions from the prosecutor-general. Zelensky signed this law the same evening. The move sparked protests across many Ukrainian cities, with Western partners accusing Zelensky and his entourage of corruption.

In response, Zelensky quickly submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada aimed at restoring the agencies' powers. He stated that the legislation would strengthen the rule of law and maintain the independence of anti-corruption institutions. On July 31, the Rada adopted the bill, and Zelensky signed it into law the same day.