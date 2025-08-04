Seoul to remove propaganda loudspeakers from border with North Korea

SEOUL, August 4. /TASS/. The South Korean army will start on Monday to remove loudspeakers used for propaganda broadcasts from the border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reports.

Seoul pointed out that the decision had been made as "a measure to reduce tensions."

On June 11, new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered an end to propaganda broadcasts on the border. In response, North Korea halted its noise broadcasts.

On July 21, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service stopped radio broadcasts aimed at North Korea, which had been going on for decades. Unlike his predecessor, Lee, who took office in early June, calls for dialogue with Pyongyang.