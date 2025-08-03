Iran decides to set up Defense Council

TEHRAN, August 3. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has made a decision to set up the country’s Defense Council, a special body responsible for defending the country from external threats.

"Inline with article 176 of the constitution, the Supreme National Security Council has approved the establishment of the country’s Defense Council," the SBSC’s secretariat said in a statement. The newly-established council will be headed by the president and will include the chief of the judicial branch, the parliament speaker, the top brass, and several ministers.

The council will be tasked to elaborate plans for the defense of the country and boosting the Iranian army’s combat capabilities.

This decision was made amid US President Donald Trump’s threats to hit Iranian nuclear sites if he sees that Tehran is seeking to restore its nuclear potential. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned about Iran’s strong response in case of recurrent aggression.