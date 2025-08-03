Lt. Gen. Krivonozhko appointed commander of Ukraine’s Air Force

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko commander of the country’s Air Force.
"Today, I appointed Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko commander of the Ukrainian army’s Air Force," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
Krivonozhka has been acting Air Force commander since late August 2024, after his predecessor, Nikolay Oleshchuk was dismissed from this post following the loss of an F-16 fighter jet. According to lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya, the jet was shot down by the Ukrainians by mistake.