MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has announced sanctions against five companies and 94 individuals from a number of countries allegedly linked to the shadow fleet engaged in shipping Russian oil and petrochemicals.

"Three sanctions packages have been prepared and the first one was enforced today. Sanctions apply to captains of the Russian shadow fleet. We will synchronize these packages with our partners," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the relevant decree posted on Zelensky’s website, the sanctions cover 94 individuals, including 83 Russian national. The rest are citizens of Bangladesh, Georgia, India, Iran, China, Myanmar, and Pakistan. Among the five blacklisted Russian companies is Gazpromneft Shipping.

In mid-May, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, passed in the first reading a bill on sanctions against ships and aircraft allegedly involved in "shadow transporting" Russian oil. According to the bill, the so-called Russian shadow fleet threatens Ukraine’s national security.

Zelensky regularly imposes sanctions against Russian companies and individuals, as well as against companies and citizens of other countries Ukraine accuses of cooperating with Russia and indulging in anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Moreover, Kiev keeps on imposing its sanctions-related proposals on Western countries.