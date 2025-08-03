Syrian transitional government troops repel Kurdish attack near Aleppo — ministry

BEIRUT, August 3. /TASS/. Armed clashes between forces of the transitional government and a Kurdish coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the north of the Aleppo province, the Arab Republic’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, the transitional government’s forces repelled an attempt by Kurdish armed groups to infiltrate the outskirts of Manbij. According to the report, they staged a rocket attack on a building in the area, wounding four servicemen and three civilians.

"Our units delivered precision strikes on firing positions, destroying a rocket launcher and artillery weapons used by the enemy," the statement says.

In turn, the Sham TV television reported that SDF commanders accused "poorly disciplined groups within the government troops" of attacking their positions.

Previous reports about clashes in the north of the Aleppo Governorate came on July 11.