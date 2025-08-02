Europe’s policies should not be based on ‘Russia threat’ myth — Orban

BUDAPEST, August 3. /TASS/. The European Union should not shape its policies based on the non-existent ‘Russian threat,’ Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"The assumption that Russians will come and occupy us is unrealistic, and we should not be guided by it in our policies, because unrealistic assumptions will lead only to false, incomplete decisions," he said in a speech aired by the M1 television.

In his opinion, "Russia now is not in a position to threaten Europe." Europe has more soldiers and greater military might, and also has the support of its main NATO ally, the United States. "If we look at the military budgets, we’ll see that the European Union’s aggregate military budget is several times higher than Russia’s," the premier added.

That is why, Orban continued, Europeans, including Poland, Hungary and Romania, have nothing to worry about. "I don’t think that these countries are facing any military threat," he said.