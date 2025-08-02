Snap presidential election may be held in Turkey in 2027 — official

ISTANBUL, August 2. /TASS/. The Turkish presidential election, slated for 2028, may take place earlier at the end of 2027, Turkish Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has said.

"It is possible that the presidential election will be held closer to the end of 2027," the Halk TV channel quoted him as saying.

The Turkish opposition insists on holding a snap presidential election this November. The opposition Republican People’s Party and its leader Ozgur Ozel earlier claimed that over 20 million signatures had been collected in support for arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as the opposition’s candidate.

Earlier, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party led by incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he may run for re-election.

Erdogan was first elected president in 2014, when the country had a parliamentary system. In 2018, he was re-elected under the new presidential system. He ran again in 2023 as previous constitutional provisions were nullified by the transition to another system. His current presidential term expires in 2028.