MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The independent anti-corruption system in Ukraine was built on the instructions and with the direct assistance of the West to collect compromising information on Ukrainian officials, rather than to actually fight corruption, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"I have repeatedly raised the issue of the activities of the anti-corruption vertical of power in Ukraine and devoted several documentary investigations to it. In fact, on the instructions of the West and with its direct assistance, an independent vertical of the law enforcement system was built in Ukraine, which is responsible for fighting corruption," he said.

According to Prozorov, the main task of these agencies was "to collect compromising information on Ukrainian officials and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities." "These agencies were supplied with very sophisticated equipment from Western curators. They had the opportunity to obtain very high-level information, which was due to the main task set before these structures," the former officer noted.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities did not like this and that they are constantly attempting to restrict the activities of anti-corruption bodies. "Of course, Zelensky is afraid that anti-corruption agencies will uncover serious crimes committed by him and his relatives. Naturally, he is trying to prevent this activity at all costs. Well, the Western sponsors of the anti-corruption agencies, of course, do not like this. Having compromising information on the head of state is very beneficial. That's what we're seeing," Prozorov concluded.