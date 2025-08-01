Clashes between police, protesters against mobilization started in Vinnitsa

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Clashes between protesters against the involuntary mobilization and police started on Friday in Vinnitsa in Western Ukraine, the Strana news outlet reported, posting relevant videos.

About 100 men were brought to the city stadium, probably for mobilization activities. Women gathered there soon, trying to break through to the stadium territory to free the men. Protesters managed to break the gate at a certain point of time and police teams were summoned there.

No official comments have been made thus far regarding the incident.