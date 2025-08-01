Trump says India would stop buying Russian oil

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. India would stop buying Russian oil to make the trade deal with the United States, President Donald Trump told reporters in the White House.

"Well, I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not, but that's a good step. We'll see what happens," Trump said.

The Indian Embassy in the United States has not yet responded to a request from TASS for a comment on such statements. India is the third largest oil consumer globally. Indian refineries are buying feedstock in more than thirty countries, including Russia.