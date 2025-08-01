At least 83 Palestinians killed, 554 injured in Gaza in past 24 hours — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 1. /TASS/. At least 83 people were killed and 554 injured in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli actions, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry via its official Telegram channel.

"In the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 83 [bodies] of the deceased (including one recovered from under the rubble) and 554 injured," the statement said.

This brings the total number of casualties from the escalation of the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 to 60,332 dead and over 147,000 injured.

Tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated after armed supporters of the radical Palestinian group Hamas infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border communities and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave aimed at destroying Hamas’s military and political infrastructure and securing the release of all hostages.

In March this year, the Israeli military resumed combat operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes and ending the ceasefire established in January. Several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US have failed to produce a new agreement.