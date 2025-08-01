GENEVA, August 1. /TASS/. European leaders are extending the conflict in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to shift blame onto Russia for their own domestic political shortcomings, retired Lieutenant-Colonel Ralf Bosshard, former military adviser to the OSCE Secretary-General (2014-2020), has told TASS.

Bosshard suggests that Europeans are intentionally prolonging the Ukrainian crisis to attribute recent policy failures to Russia. "The economic and environmental policies of the past few decades have pushed Europe to the brink of economic collapse, and the ongoing conflict with Russia and Southern countries only worsens the situation," he explains.

He further contends that "the EU and NATO are now doing everything possible to prevent a ceasefire, even if it means the complete defeat of their partner and de facto ally." Bosshard also speculates that Berlin hopes that substantial investments in the military sector will help rejuvenate Germany’s ailing economy.