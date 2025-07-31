Witkoff to pay visit to Russia — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. Special envoy Steve Witkoff will pay a visit to Russia, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

When asked about his special envoy’s foreign trips, Trump replied that Witkoff is "going to Israel, and then he’s going to Russia, believe it or not."

Trump gave no timeframes of the visit. Witkoff is to visit Israel and the Gaza Strip on August 1.

The US president’s special envoy paid numerous visits to Russia in the past, and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.