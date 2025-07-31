Damascus values Russia’s condemnation of Israeli strikes on Syria — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Syria values Russia’s position as Moscow calls for an end to Israeli strikes on the Arab republic, which are hindering efforts to normalize the situation in the country, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"For Syria, it is impossible to move towards the future and a civilized life as long as Israeli aggression continues, which is what the whole world is witnessing today," he pointed out. "These attacks not only violate international law but also obstruct efforts to rebuild our country and stabilize the domestic situation. We can see clearly that Russia firmly opposes these ongoing attacks and denounces them," the top diplomat added.

The Syrian foreign minister emphasized that his country sought to regain its place on the international stage and intended to establish partnerships with other nations, primarily for the sake of the Syrian people.

"Today’s meeting provided us with an opportunity to discuss options for Russia’s participation in the work to restore Syria’s economy based on international law and in line with the interests of our country’s people," al-Shaibani noted. "Our cooperation will not be set in the past but will be based on respect for laws and shared responsibility," he concluded.