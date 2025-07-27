Erdogan welcomes France’s decision to recognize Palestine’s statehood

ISTANBUL, July 27. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed France’s decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state, the Turkish leader’s administration said after his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"President Erdogan congratulated French President Macron on the decision to recognize the State of Palestine," it said.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the Gaza Strop and in the entire region. "President Erdogan stated that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated and that the international community must take urgent measures to resolve this problem. He noted that the conflict between Israel and Palestine must be ended and that a lasting peace in the region is only possible on the two-state basis," it said.

The French president announced on July 24 that Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Israel responded by recalling ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid, and Oslo for consultations. The heads of the Irish, Spanish, and Norwegian diplomatic missions were summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Soviet Union, of which Russia is the legal successor, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.