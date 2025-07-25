Zelensky extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until November 5

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed a bill extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

According to the Strana media outlet, "Zelensky has signed the laws on extending martial law and general mobilization from August 7 until November 5." This is the 16th time these measures are being extended.

The parliamentary and presidential elections in Ukraine have not been held due to martial law, allowing Zelensky to remain in power. His presidential authority officially expired on May 20, 2024. Last time, Zelensky initiated the extension on April 15, a month before the expiration of then-active measures. The same happened this time, with Zelensky submitting the bills nearly a month in advance, before they could lapse on August 6.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of general mobilization on February 24, 2022, and has extended it several times since. Due to issues with staffing the military, a bill on toughening mobilization rules came into effect on May 18, 2024. Over recent months, mobilization efforts have increasingly involved the use of force. Not wanting to end up on the frontlines, draft-age men try to leave the country, frequently risking their lives to do so.