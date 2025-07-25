Zelensky says canceled reduction in powers of anti-corruption agencies after protests

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that he submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on the so-called strengthening of the powers of anti-corruption agencies under pressure from the public, which took to the streets in protest against the law passed by parliament and signed by Zelensky on curbing the powers of these agencies.

"It is very important what the public says. I respect the views of society. I believe it is completely normal to respond when people are dissatisfied," Zelensky said at a morning press conference in Kiev. "They said: everything must be done according to the law. It was important for me that we listened carefully and responded appropriately. We have reacted."

He also admitted he should have communicated with the public before acting. "Perhaps we should have held discussions. It is always important to communicate," he added, expressing hope that parliament will pass the new bill. "The most important thing now is that there is a bill. It has been registered. I think it will be voted on. I want that to happen," Zelensky noted.

Anti-corruption agencies under fire

Zelensky has long sought to bring the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under tighter control, though they had previously maintained their independence. On June 23, NABU filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, then deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. Chernyshov is seen as a close ally of Zelensky, and the move further strained relations.

Opposition lawmakers say that the anti-corruption agencies were preparing cases against other high-ranking members of Zelensky’s inner circle.

On July 21, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) conducted 70 searches of NABU employees and also raided SAPO.

On July 22, nearly 2,000 people gathered in central Kiev, demanding, among other things, the resignation of Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office. Protests also took place in Dnepr, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno, and Ternopol.

Despite the growing backlash, Zelensky signed the controversial law, which took effect on July 23. In response, over 9,000 people protested in Kiev alone.

On Thursday, Zelensky introduced a new bill to restore and expand the powers of anti-corruption agencies, including a provision mandating polygraph tests for NABU, SAPO, and other law enforcement officers with access to state secrets.