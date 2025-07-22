Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Chile urge UN to act on Gaza ceasefire

BUENOS AIRES, July 22. /TASS/. The leaders of Brazil, Spain, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay have urged the United Nations (UN) to undertake the necessary measures to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, their joint statement was voiced by Chilean President Gabriel Boric following a meeting in Santiago.

"We cannot be indifferent [to the recent events in Gaza] and once again call for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. We cannot stand quiet and watch people being killed every day in that place, so we call on the United Nations, in particular the UN Security Council, to take action and ensure this ceasefire," the Chilean president said during the leaders’ joint press briefing.

Following the meeting, Boric, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Brazilian, Colombian, and Uruguayan leaders Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro, and Yamandu Orsi issued a joint statement that primarily focuses on the need to defend democratic principles in the world. Among other issues, it touches upon the complex situation in the Gaza Strip. "We demand the full, safe and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, with the assistance to be provided in line with the humanitarian principles and under the UN coordination," the leaders said in the joint statement.